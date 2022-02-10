Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza for your Super Bowl party

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

No Sugar Baker’s Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

4 Ingredients for Fathead Pizza Dough

¾ C. Almond Flour

1 ½ Cups shredded mozzarella

2 Ts. cream cheese

1 egg.

Melt the mozzarella and cream cheese in the microwave. Combine and stir until smooth. Add almond flour and beaten egg. Combine into dough ball. Refrigerate for at least one hour. Using parchment paper, roll out dough to desired thickness. Place dough on sprayed baking sheet. Prick dough with fork. Bake at 400 for 10 minutes. Flip dough and repeat.

Ingredients for Topping:

2 Cooked and Sliced Skinless Chicken Breasts

6 Strips of Cooked Bacon

2 Cups Mozzarella Cheese

1 C. fresh mushrooms

1 C. fresh cut green and yellow peppers

Ranch Dressing

Easy Directions:

Spread all toppings including Ranch dressing onto crust and finish by topping with mozzarella cheese. Bake for another 10-12 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes. Cut and enjoy!

