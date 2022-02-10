Commissioner Henry C. “Hoppy” Shores funeral, procession to be held Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Commissioner Henry C. “Hoppy” Shores will be laid to rest Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 1600 Kanawha Boulevard, East, at 1:00 p.m.

The funeral will be streamed live and can be viewed HERE.

Following the funeral at approximately 2:15 p.m., a procession will begin at Trinity Lutheran Church and travel down the Boulevard, turning right onto Clendenin Street, then turn right on Virginia Street.

The procession will stop in front of the Kanawha County Courthouse where a “Last Call” for Commissioner Shores will occur with Metro 911. The procession will then turn right onto Court Street and proceed to the burial site.

Friends and family will gather at the Clay Center from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. for a Celebration of Life.

