COVID-19 W.Va. | Only one ‘red’ county

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Only one county is listed as red on West Virginia’s County Alert System map Thursday.

The map that tracks transmission rates is mostly made up of orange, gold and yellow counties.

Four counties are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 10, 2022, there are currently 7,589 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 27 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,966 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Morgan County, a 76-year old female from Summers County, a 65-year old female from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Ritchie County, a 78-year old male from Monroe County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 94-year old female from Marshall County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old female from Jackson County, a 46-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Monongalia County, a 56-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Wood County, an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 100-year old female from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from Jackson County, a 59-year old female from Cabell County, an 80-year old female from Monongalia County, an 80-year old female from Jackson County, a 44-year old female from Kanawha County, a 43-year old female from Fayette County, a 45-year old female from Monongalia County, a 65-year old female from Monongalia County, a 43-year old male from Monroe County, an 89-year old male from Preston County, a 63-year old male from Monongalia County, and an 80-year old female from Cabell County.

As of Thursday, 906 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 215 have been admitted to the ICU and 112 are on ventilators.

Currently, 12 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, four are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

According to WV DHHR, there are 12,944 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant and 1,704 cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

457,252 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 56 percent are fully vaccinated against the virus.

377,972 West Virginians have received at COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (84), Berkeley (259), Boone (99), Braxton (35), Brooke (31), Cabell (417), Calhoun (40), Clay (54), Doddridge (30), Fayette (268), Gilmer (23), Grant (37), Greenbrier (213), Hampshire (85), Hancock (39), Hardy (46), Harrison (336), Jackson (45), Jefferson (93), Kanawha (843), Lewis (64), Lincoln (107), Logan (172), Marion (235), Marshall (118), Mason (154), McDowell (168), Mercer (387), Mineral (104), Mingo (176), Monongalia (293), Monroe (86), Morgan (38), Nicholas (116), Ohio (131), Pendleton (18), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (47), Preston (152), Putnam (267), Raleigh (394), Randolph (110), Ritchie (37), Roane (61), Summers (80), Taylor (93), Tucker (33), Tyler (29), Upshur (120), Wayne (169), Webster (37), Wetzel (51), Wirt (27), Wood (281), Wyoming (143). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

