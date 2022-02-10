Advertisement

Deputies searching for armed man following school lockdown

South Floyd Elementary School lockdown
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man following an incident on an elementary school campus that prompted administration to place the school on lockdown.

According to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, South Floyd Elementary school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a report of a man in a vehicle on campus with a weapon.

That man has been identified as Louis Wideman, 35, of Frankfort, Kentucky, officials confirm Thursday.

Wideman is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on...
Wideman is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on school property as well as fleeing and evading police.(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Hunt says a mother took her child into the elementary school Wednesday morning and told school officials she was being held against her will by a man in the car with a handgun.

Deputies report Wideman ran from a school officer and jumped over a school fence.

Kentucky State Police came to assist with the search for Wideman.

Sheriff Hunt says a helicopter searched for more than an hour and K-9 units were deployed.

The lockdown was lifted after deputies say there was no danger to the school.

Wideman was last seen wearing a blue and white UK jacket with black pants.

Hunt says Wideman is wanted out of Frankfort and has a long criminal history.

Arrest warrants are out for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on school property as well as fleeing and evading police.

For previous coverage, click here >>>

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday, high school student stage walkout in protest of Christian assembly they say they...
Christian assembly at school prompts student walkout
The Public Service Commission issued a Final Order in its investigation into Suddenlink’s...
W.Va. PSC fines Suddenlink $2.2 million
Ryan Davis and Joseph Runyon were arrested in Logan County after deputies seized more than 51...
Pair arrested on drug charges
According to dispatchers, the crash happened near the Nitro exit along I-64 or the 45-mile...
Accident in Kanawha County closes portion of I-64
Gladys Gilman was found "safe and alert" Wednesday morning, hours after being reported missing
Elderly woman found “safe and alert” after Silver Alert

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash along Route 10 in Cabell County Thursday morning.
Route 10 fatal crash
Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash along Route 10 in Cabell County Thursday morning.
Woman dies in crash along Route 10
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | Only one ‘red’ county
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'