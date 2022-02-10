Advertisement

Fatal accident reported along Route 10

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following an accident along Route 10 in Cabell County, dispatchers confirm Thursday morning.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fatal crash happened at 5285 Route 10 in Salt Rock.

The portion of Route 10 near the accident has been shut down.

Further information has not been released.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

