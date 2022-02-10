Fatal accident reported along Route 10

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following an accident along Route 10 in Cabell County, dispatchers confirm Thursday morning.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fatal crash happened at 5285 Route 10 in Salt Rock.

The portion of Route 10 near the accident has been shut down.

Further information has not been released.

