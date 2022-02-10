Advertisement

Grocery store flowers five ways

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Nearly $2 billion will be spent on flowers this Valentine’s Day. Whether for a centerpiece at the dinner table or a simple bouquet, floral arrangements can be a costly purchase.

Lifestyle expert Victoria Sophia of Happily Ever Victoria joined Susan and Taylor on Studio 3 to share five secrets to make supermarket flowers look expensive.

For more tips, you can find Victoria on Instagram (@VictoriaSophiaNYC) and Twitter (@xVictoriaSophia).

