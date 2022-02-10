Mother, boyfriend accused of killing 18-month-old girl

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A mother and her boyfriend are behind bars, accused of killing an 18-month-old girl.

Charles Adkins, 42, and Caitlin Hinton, 34, are charged with felony child endangerment and aggravated murder.

Court documents show the baby died in July of 2021, but the couple recently was arraigned on those charges.

Adkins and Hinton could face life in prison, officials say.

“It doesn’t get any worse than this,” said Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson about the case.

Anderson tells WSAZ Caitlin Hinton’s daughter, an 18-month-old baby, was abused to the point of not breathing.

The baby was initially taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, but then transferred to UK Medical Center where she died shortly after.

“When the child was initially seen and diagnosed at the University of Kentucky, she was diagnosed with abusive head trauma and that began our investigation,” Anderson said.

The abuse, the prosecutor says, happened at a home on Township Road 1049 in the Ironton area.

While the baby’s death happened in July of 2021, it wasn’t until last month that Adkins and Hinton were arrested and charged.

“The facts in this case are just absolutely tragic,” Anderson told WSAZ. “This was a beautiful 18-month-old girl who was tragically killed.”

Adkins and Hinton have both pleaded not guilty to the charges before them, and are now sitting behind bars at the Lawrence County Jail.

Investigators believe the abuse had been happening for some time, not just in the incident that led to the girl’s death.

Bond for both Adkins and Hinton has been set at $500,000.

Adkins’ trial is set for May, while Hinton entered a time waiver, meaning the court has not yet set her trial date.

If they’re convicted, they face a sentence ranging from 20 years to life, to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

