Pair arrested on drug charges

Ryan Davis and Joseph Runyon were arrested in Logan County after deputies seized more than 51...
Ryan Davis and Joseph Runyon were arrested in Logan County after deputies seized more than 51 grams of suspected fentanyl contained within clear plastic bags, as well as 24 grams of a crystalline rock substance and more than 15 grams of a green vegetative material.(Logan County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men face charges after deputies seized fentanyl and other drugs at a home in Logan County, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.

Ryan Davis and Joseph Runyon were arrested Wednesday after deputies located more than 51 grams of suspected fentanyl contained within clear plastic bags, as well as 24 grams of a crystalline rock substance and more than 15 grams of a green vegetative material.

Deputies say the drugs were seized from inside the home, along with a set of digital scales.

Both men are in custody on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

