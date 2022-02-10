Advertisement

Prince Charles isolating after testing positive for COVID-19

Britain's Prince Charles speaks at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The...
Britain's Prince Charles speaks at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The British Museum in London, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.(Tristan Fewings | Tristan Fewings/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, his office said Thursday.

A message on his official Twitter page said Charles tested positive on Thursday morning and was “deeply disappointed” not to be able to attend a scheduled visit in Winchester, England.

Charles, 73, met dozens of people during a large reception at London’s British Museum on Wednesday evening. He was accompanied by his wife Camilla, and was in close contact with Britain’s Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, among others.

Charles’ office, Clarence House, confirmed that he is triple vaccinated.

It was not immediately clear what his condition was or whether Charles had recently met with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen, 95, marked her Platinum Jubilee on Sunday by expressing her wish for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles becomes king.

Camilla carried on with her engagements as scheduled on Thursday, visiting a sexual assault referral center in London.

Charles previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic. Officials said he had mild COVID-19 symptoms then. Charles and Camilla isolated at Queen Elizabeth II’s Balmoral estate in Scotland at the time.

Spain’s King Felipe VI, 54, and Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, 81, also tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday, high school student stage walkout in protest of Christian assembly they say they...
Christian assembly at school prompts student walkout
According to dispatchers, the crash happened near the Nitro exit along I-64 or the 45-mile...
Accident in Kanawha County closes portion of I-64
The Public Service Commission issued a Final Order in its investigation into Suddenlink’s...
W.Va. PSC fines Suddenlink $2.2 million
Gladys Gilman was found "safe and alert" Wednesday morning, hours after being reported missing
Elderly woman found “safe and alert” after Silver Alert
Carroll, who has been diagnosed with dementia, was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey...
Missing man’s sister speaks out after 40 days since his disappearance

Latest News

The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation soared 7.5% over past year, biggest rise since 1982
Journey through Parenthood
Journey through Parenthood |Parenting conversations
Cruise ship lines are encouraged by the CDC to opt in to a tiered vaccination classification...
CDC’s new cruise guidelines includes vaccination tier rating
Commissioner Henry C. “Hoppy” Shores funeral, procession to be held Thursday
FILE - Snoop Dogg poses at the premiere of "The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2," on June 7,...
Snoop Dogg takes over Death Row Records brand as owner