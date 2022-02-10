Several cars broken into Wednesday morning across Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A string of car robberies on the south side of Charleston in the early morning hours Wednesday has police trying to gather video that shows the suspects.

Police say they have one video that shows the car but are not ready to release it.

“I wasn’t the only one that ended up being violated by their little ordeal, just really makes it even that much worse,” said Jeffery Norman, one of the victims.

Tony Hazlett, Chief of Detectives with the Charleston Police Department, said five cars were broken into between 3 and 5 a.m. Monday across Charleston.

“We have multiple vehicles; been broken into,” Hazelett said. “Some of the vehicles were unlocked; some of them were not. We’re investigating it as if they were all connected.”

Some are close together like two on 29th Street SE and the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue, while some are more spread out like one on Olson Road and another in Brittney Woods. There was a fifth car broken into on Hickory Road.

“They ended up taking some things out of my car that were important to me, Norman said. “And I just feel violated that I watched them do it on video and had no means to stop them.”

Norman shared a video with us that appears to show the suspects.

The white truck pulls up to his car and shows one person next to the driver’s-side door and another who walks offscreen before coming back. The truck is on camera for about 60 seconds.

