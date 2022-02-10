Super Bowl LVI | A quiet, compassionate leader

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The heart of Athens native Joe Burrow was on full display during his 2019 Heisman Memorial Trophy acceptance speech. It was a moment that belonged to him, a moment that he earned. However, he shifted his focus toward the people of Athens County, Ohio.

“I’m up here for all of those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after,” said Burrow during that memorable speech.

The compassion he showed was no surprise to his father, but he had no idea his son would draw so much attention to food insecurity in his hometown.

“It’s not something we talked about a whole lot. He was just sensitive to it, and we didn’t know he was going to bring it up at the Heisman,” said Jimmy Burrow.

Nearly all of Athens was watching, including some of his former teachers at Athens High School. The same ones who remember the tall kid who wore #10 on the football field on Friday nights.

“You could have never picked him out as the star quarterback when he was here,” said physical education teacher Christy Ritterbeck. “Just to walk into the school building, you would not have known.”

Ritterbeck says young Joe was a quiet, compassionate leader at school.

“Joe was a ‘yes-no’ person. To get him to elaborate didn’t really happen unless he was right there with his friends.”

His leadership was contagious, and it made others want to work hard alongside of him. When he was away from school and off the football field, he was just like any kid with big dreams and fun hobbies.

“I guess, almost everybody knows he likes Spongebob!” said Burrow’s father. “I was always working but his mom says he always wanted to watch it and grew up doing that.”

Now, as the starting quarterback for the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals, Burro has become a larger than life figure in the football world. He has a long list of accomplishments in his football career. However, he chooses to use much of his platform off the field to take care of the folks in Athens County who need help. The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund does just that.

“It gives them some self worth that, I go to the food pantry for food but its a good thing because Joe is involved,” said his father.

Inside Athens High School, reminders of his accomplishments are everywhere. The trophies left behind are a physical reminder that hard work does pay off. Ritterbeck says she sees the impact on current students every single day.

“They now believe that they can do whatever they want to do. It doesn’t have to be football. Joe did it, I can do it, too,” Ritterbeck said.

That’s what makes Jimmy smile with pride, and why he loves to share his son’s story with anyone who will listen.

“People will say, ‘don’t you get tired of that?’ I say, ‘no, he’s my son.’ We’re proud of him and we’re willing to talk a lot about him. It’s a good thing.”

