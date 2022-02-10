Advertisement

Troopers seize $108,000 worth of meth during traffic stop in Scioto County

The driver, Jessica McCormick, 31, and passenger, Dakota Kliber, 29, both from Huntington, W.Va., were incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against two women from West Virginia after a traffic stop in Scioto County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized three pounds of methamphetamine worth approximately $108,000.

On February 2, at 7:28 a.m., troopers stopped a 2008 Lincoln Navigator with West Virginia registration for a turn signal violation on state Route 823.

A Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle, officials say.

A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband.

The driver, Jessica McCormick, 31, and passenger, Dakota Kliber, 29, both from Huntington, W.Va., were taken to the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony, and trafficking in a schedule I substance, a first-degree felony.

If convicted, each could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

