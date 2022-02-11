Arson/murder case headed to grand jury

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The case of a woman accused of first-degree murder in a Charleston arson case is headed to a grand jury.

Patricia Kay White, 48, of Charleston, appeared Friday before a magistrate. During the preliminary hearing, the magistrate determined there’s probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.

White is accused in the death of Dennis R. Rutledge, who died Feb. 1 after a house fire in the 5200 block of MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston.

During Friday’s preliminary hearing, White appeared via video conference. A trial date has not been set yet.

