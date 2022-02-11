Arson/murder case headed to grand jury
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The case of a woman accused of first-degree murder in a Charleston arson case is headed to a grand jury.
Patricia Kay White, 48, of Charleston, appeared Friday before a magistrate. During the preliminary hearing, the magistrate determined there’s probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.
White is accused in the death of Dennis R. Rutledge, who died Feb. 1 after a house fire in the 5200 block of MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston.
During Friday’s preliminary hearing, White appeared via video conference. A trial date has not been set yet.
