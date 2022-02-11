Advertisement

Arson/murder case headed to grand jury

Patricia Kay White, 48, of Charleston, appeared Friday before a magistrate to face first-degree...
Patricia Kay White, 48, of Charleston, appeared Friday before a magistrate to face first-degree murder charges in connection with a fire.(WSAZ/Max Wallace)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The case of a woman accused of first-degree murder in a Charleston arson case is headed to a grand jury.

Patricia Kay White, 48, of Charleston, appeared Friday before a magistrate. During the preliminary hearing, the magistrate determined there’s probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.

White is accused in the death of Dennis R. Rutledge, who died Feb. 1 after a house fire in the 5200 block of MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston.

During Friday’s preliminary hearing, White appeared via video conference. A trial date has not been set yet.

For previous coverage, >>>>

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's department says the victim was 38-year-old Sheena Frye.
Woman dies in crash along Route 10; name released
Ryan Davis and Joseph Runyon were arrested in Logan County after deputies seized more than 51...
Pair arrested on drug charges
Couple faces aggravated murder charges in death of 18-month-old girl
Mother, boyfriend accused of killing 18-month-old girl
Wideman is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on...
Deputies searching for armed man following school lockdown
Masks will no longer be mandatory in Wayne County Schools.
School system drops mandatory masking requirement

Latest News

A brush fire spread across this hillside along Martha Road in Barboursville, West Virginia.
High winds spark brush fire
W.Va. House advances 10-percent tax cut
W.Va. House advances 10-percent tax cut
W.Va. House advances 10-percent tax cut
W.Va. House advances 10-percent tax cut
Crash shuts down I-77 southbound lanes.
I-77 southbound shut down after accident involving tractor-trailer