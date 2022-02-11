Family escapes burning home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire that could be seen from miles away, heavily damaged a house in Huntington, W.Va.

The fire happened at 78 Rutland Avenue just after 6 a.m., officials say.

The house sits where Rutland meets with Cottage Street.

Dispatchers say three people inside were able to get out of the house.

Fire crews believe those inside were using an oven as a heating source.

Crews say the home was destroyed.

Damage was also done to a vacant home next door.

Fire crews are currently working to put out hot spots.

The Red Cross has ben called in to assist the family.

