Fire departments respond to brush fire

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters from Sissonville and Tyle Mountain are responding to reports of a brush fire Friday afternoon.

According to dispatchers, the fire was reported along Smith Farm Road in Sissonville where several houses sit.

Currently, 4 to 5 acres are burning.

Firefighters say windy conditions have created a challenge for crews battling the flames.

This is a developing story.

