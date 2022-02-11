Fire departments respond to brush fire
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters from Sissonville and Tyle Mountain are responding to reports of a brush fire Friday afternoon.
According to dispatchers, the fire was reported along Smith Farm Road in Sissonville where several houses sit.
Currently, 4 to 5 acres are burning.
Firefighters say windy conditions have created a challenge for crews battling the flames.
This is a developing story.
