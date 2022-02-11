Advertisement

Fire at homeless encampment ruled arson

According to the criminal complaint, the fire happened on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. at 1109...
According to the criminal complaint, the fire happened on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. at 1109 Quarrier Street.(South Central Regional Jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire that started at a homeless encampment and spread to a building has been ruled an arson by the West Virginia Fire Marshal.

According to the criminal complaint, the fire happened on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. at 1109 Quarrier Street.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, the structure that caught fire was destroyed and subsequently demolished by fire crews while the department was still at the fire scene.

A homeless witness told investigators several tents were setup on the side of the building due to the cold weather.

She reported hearing a fight break out. She told officials when she looked outside of her tent, she saw Windell Abraham Jr. and three other unidentified men fighting.

The witness reported seeing Abraham, 41, of Charleston getting hit over the head with a piece of steel.

Moments later, the witness reported hearing Abraham screaming at someone to leave a tent and something with a blue flame thrown toward the tent, hitting the side of the building.

According to the criminal complaint, the Fire Marshal determined there was probable cause that Abraham committed arson in the 2nd degree.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's department says the victim was 38-year-old Sheena Frye.
Woman dies in crash along Route 10; name released
Ryan Davis and Joseph Runyon were arrested in Logan County after deputies seized more than 51...
Pair arrested on drug charges
Couple faces aggravated murder charges in death of 18-month-old girl
Mother, boyfriend accused of killing 18-month-old girl
Wideman is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on...
Deputies searching for armed man following school lockdown
Masks will no longer be mandatory in Wayne County Schools.
School system drops mandatory masking requirement

Latest News

Kentucky first lady, Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and Kroger gearing up for...
Kentucky first lady, Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and Kroger gearing up for Shop and Share
Masks no longer required in Wayne County schools
Masks no longer required in Wayne County schools
Four Floyd County water districts to receive 100,000 dollars in funding
Four Floyd County water districts to receive 100,000 dollars in funding
Kentucky senate committee advances bill to ban transgender girls from participating in school...
Kentucky senate committee advances bill to ban transgender girls from participating in school sports matching their gender identity