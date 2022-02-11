Fire at homeless encampment ruled arson

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire that started at a homeless encampment and spread to a building has been ruled an arson by the West Virginia Fire Marshal.

According to the criminal complaint, the fire happened on January 18 around 11:30 p.m. at 1109 Quarrier Street.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, the structure that caught fire was destroyed and subsequently demolished by fire crews while the department was still at the fire scene.

A homeless witness told investigators several tents were setup on the side of the building due to the cold weather.

She reported hearing a fight break out. She told officials when she looked outside of her tent, she saw Windell Abraham Jr. and three other unidentified men fighting.

The witness reported seeing Abraham, 41, of Charleston getting hit over the head with a piece of steel.

Moments later, the witness reported hearing Abraham screaming at someone to leave a tent and something with a blue flame thrown toward the tent, hitting the side of the building.

According to the criminal complaint, the Fire Marshal determined there was probable cause that Abraham committed arson in the 2nd degree.

