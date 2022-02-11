First Warning Forecast | Colder air returns this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Despite being in the middle of February, Friday brought an early taste of spring with unseasonably warm temperatures and even gusty winds to go along with them. This has all occurred ahead of a strong cold front, which is slated to push through Friday night. Behind the front, temperatures return to winterlike levels and stay that way through Valentine’s Day on Monday. But the chill does not last long. By the middle of next week, temperatures surge back to a springy feel again before another cold front swings through to cap things off by the weekend.

The gusty wind seen Friday afternoon begins to settle down after sunset Friday evening, though there will be a lingering light breeze for the rest of the evening and overnight. Meanwhile, clouds continue to increase, and light rain showers begin to move into the area.

Light rain showers continue to pass Friday night into Saturday morning as temperatures fall to the upper 30s by dawn. Temperatures drop to the mid 30s through mid-Saturday morning.

Saturday stays mostly cloudy and much cooler with afternoon temperatures only topping out around 40 degrees. The day starts with a few sprinkles, and a few flurries may fly by day’s end as temperatures drop to near freezing.

Flurries and scattered snow showers are likely Saturday night into Sunday morning as low temperatures drop to the mid 20s. A dusting of snow is likely in spots that receive enough of a burst of snow. This will create slick conditions on roadways.

Sunday turns partly cloudy and drier for the afternoon but stays quite chilled as high temperatures only reach the mid 30s.

Another opportunity for flurries and scattered snow showers comes Sunday night into Monday morning; a dusting of snow is again likely in any location which receives a burst of snow. Low temperatures drop even colder to the upper teens.

Valentine’s Day on Monday sees partial sunshine return for the afternoon, but high temperatures still struggle to rise any higher than the mid 30s.

Decent sunshine breaks out for Tuesday with afternoon temperatures rebounding to near 50 degrees.

Wednesday turns sharply warmer with high temperatures in the low 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Rain showers are expected on Thursday as afternoon temperatures reach the mid 60s. In fact, because of the unseasonably warm air, a few thunderstorms are not out of the question.

Temperatures tumble again by Friday, dropping to the 40s, with a few lingering rain showers, mainly in the morning.

