Advertisement

Herd falls again

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Tevin Brewer scored 20 points and Florida International held off Marshall for a 72-71 win on Thursday night for its first road win of the season.

Denver Jones had 16 points for Florida International (14-11, 4-8 Conference USA). Clevon Brown added 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, and Eric Lovett had 11 points.

Andrew Taylor had 22 points for the Thundering Herd (8-16, 1-10). Taevion Kinsey added 14 points. Obinna Anochili-Killen had nine rebounds.

Taylor made a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer to cap the scoring.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Thundering Herd this season. Florida International defeated Marshall 70-66 on Jan. 20.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash along Route 10 in Cabell County Thursday morning.
Woman dies in crash along Route 10; name released
Ryan Davis and Joseph Runyon were arrested in Logan County after deputies seized more than 51...
Pair arrested on drug charges
Wednesday, high school student stage walkout in protest of Christian assembly they say they...
Christian assembly at school prompts student walkout
The Public Service Commission issued a Final Order in its investigation into Suddenlink’s...
W.Va. PSC fines Suddenlink $2.2 million
Wideman is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on...
Deputies searching for armed man following school lockdown

Latest News

Looking at Lea Ann Parsley's silver medal memories
Looking at Lea Ann Parsley's silver medal memories
Looking at Lea Ann Parsley's silver medal memories
Olympic silver medalist looks back on Salt Lake City
Super Bowl LVI | Burrow's father recalls son's journey to stardom
Super Bowl LVI | Burrow’s father recalls son’s journey to stardom
High School Basketball Tonight
WV High School Hoops Rankings released