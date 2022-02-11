Advertisement

High winds spark brush fire

A brush fire spread across this hillside along Martha Road in Barboursville, West Virginia.
A brush fire spread across this hillside along Martha Road in Barboursville, West Virginia.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High winds on Friday afternoon sparked a brush fire in Barboursville, according to our crew on the scene.

It happened on a hillside along Martha Road, across from the Barboursville Park entrance.

The Barboursville fire chief said it appears the fire started when high winds brought down a tree across power lines. The call came in just after 3 p.m.

Martha Road was shut down for a couple of hours as crews from three fire departments worked to contain the blaze. The forester at the scene said they have dealt with four fires alone in Cabell County on Friday.

AEP is working to restore service to customers who lost power. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

W.Va. House advances 10-percent tax cut
