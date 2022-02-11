Advertisement

I-77 South temporarily closed after accident involving tractor-trailer

Crash shuts down I-77 southbound lanes.
Crash shuts down I-77 southbound lanes.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-77 was temporarily shut down Friday afternoon, just south of the Tuppers Creek Exit near the 111 mile marker, according to 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say emergency crews have shut down both southbound lanes of I-77 near where a tractor-trailer jackknifed.

Within an hour, lanes were being reopened.

Minor injuries have been reported.

No further information has been released at this time.

