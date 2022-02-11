I-77 South temporarily closed after accident involving tractor-trailer

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-77 was temporarily shut down Friday afternoon, just south of the Tuppers Creek Exit near the 111 mile marker, according to 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers say emergency crews have shut down both southbound lanes of I-77 near where a tractor-trailer jackknifed.

Within an hour, lanes were being reopened.

Minor injuries have been reported.

No further information has been released at this time.

