Joe Burrow wins NFL Award Thursday night

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the AFC championship NFL football game...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) -- Joe Burrow’s rookie season was cut short by a knee injury in his 10th game with a 2-7-1 record. The Bengals quarterback sure made up for that in 2021.

Burrow has won the AP Comeback Player of the Year award as he led Cincinnati’s worst-to-first improved in the AFC North. Burrow earned 28 votes from a nationwide panel of media who regularly cover the NFL, with Dallas QB Dak Prescott receiving 21 and Chargers safety Derwin James getting the other vote.

How good was Burrow in 2021? The 2020 first overall draft pick from LSU smashed single-season franchise records for passer rating (108.3), yards (4,611), TDs passing and 300-yard games (six). His precision passing ranked first in the league at a 70.4% completion percentage, and despite being sacked a league-high 51 times, Burrow had an 8.9 yards per attempt that also led the NFL.

Burrow, getting ready for Sunday’s Super Bowl, of course, is the second Bengal to take the award, which was announced at NFL Honors. Quarterback Jon Kitna won it in 2003.

