Gov. Justice reminds residents of $1,500 employment incentive

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice took to social media to remind state residents about the Job Jumpstart Program that began this year.

The program gives $1,500 to anyone who come off of unemployment, takes a job and stays in the job for eight weeks.

REMINDER 🚨 Our new Job Jumpstart Program is now open to assist West Virginians returning to the workforce. Workforce... Posted by Governor Jim Justice on Thursday, February 10, 2022

Michael Jarouj, owner of Olive Tree in South Charleston, said it’s good motivation.

“We do have to motivate people. I think this is the best jobs market that we have had in West Virginia, and there are lots of jobs out there for people that want them -- and good-paying jobs, too,” Jarouj said.

It is no surprise that many businesses are hiring, walking down a busy road. Hiring signs are hung in many windows.

“They will make more money now than they are making on unemployment, and they need to consider that,” Jarouj said. “They need to consider their future and where it is they want to be say in a year or five years.”

In order to be eligible, a person had to receive unemployment in 2022, apply at workforcewv.org, and show proof of employment.

Angelica Gilleran works in Charleston and she said the money empowers people to go to work.

“I mean, I think it just ends up helping all of us in the long run,” Gilleran said.

Gilleran also said the incentive is also an investment in West Virginia communities by filling those open positions.

“I think that there is always the rub of, if you give it to everybody, are you enabling people versus helping people? This is just my personal opinion,” Gilleran said. “If helping one person that needs it means helping someone that doesn’t necessarily need it as bad, I am still probably going to take that bet on that person that could use that hand up.”

The program ends Aug. 12.

For more information on how to apply click here.

For frequently asked questions about the program click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.