Marshall to leave CUSA this summer

By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University sports will be done competing in Conference USA after this academic year as the school released this statement Friday afternoon.

“Marshall University has communicated to Conference USA that it will cease participation in the conference effective June 30, 2022. The Thundering Herd will not participate in Conference USA during the 2022-23 season. This decision comes after consideration of the best interests of Marshall’s student-athletes and its loyal fans.

Marshall first advised the conference in early December 2021 of its desire to not participate in the conference after this current academic year. Since then, the University continued to communicate its intentions to Conference USA and has offered to find an amicable resolution to this matter. The conference refuses to discuss a resolution with the University. Our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fan base and the remaining members of Conference USA are deserving of clarity in this matter, thus the need for today’s message.

We are grateful for our 17 years of Conference USA membership, an era that will always be an important part of Thundering Herd history. Now it is time to turn the page to Marshall’s future.”

