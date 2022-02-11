Million-dollar giveaway during Super Bowl

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The past two years, millions of Americans, hardcore football fans and casual observers alike, have watched the Super Bowl more intently than usual, crossing their fingers for the chance to score big every time a team on the field scores during the game.

The Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares could help you get cash in your pocket.

One of the top-10 players in NFL history, Barry Sanders, joined Susan on Studio 3 sharing how you can enter.

