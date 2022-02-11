Advertisement

Ohio, California governors place wager on Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI, featuring the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals and the NFC Champion Los Angeles...
Super Bowl LVI, featuring the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals and the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and California Governor Gavin Newsom have placed a friendly wager ahead of Super Bowl LVI, featuring the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals and the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams.

“Fran and I are so excited by the Bengals’ thrilling playoff run and Super Bowl appearance,” said Governor DeWine. “This friendly bet highlights some of Cincinnati’s most iconic foods and restaurants that everyone across Ohio and across the U.S.A. should know about and enjoy!”

Governor DeWine has bet an assortment of Cincinnati food products including:

In addition, Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will send her Bengals Buckeye Brownies if the wager is paid out.

Governor Newsom has in turn wagered “some of California’s world class agricultural offerings” for a Bengals win.

The wagers were announced today on Twitter (@GovMikeDewine and @CAGovernor).

Fran’s Favorites: Bengals Buckeye Brownies

You can make Fran’s Bengals Buckeye Brownies for Super Bowl Sunday.

Tap here for Fran’s recipe.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

