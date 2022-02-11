Advertisement

Studio 3 learns football basics

Studio 3 learns football basics
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Football players make it look easy on the field. Many start working on their skills years ago as kids, and some star on their high school football teams.

With all the excitement leading up to Sunday’s Super Bowl, Taylor and Susan decided to learn a few drills from local standouts... Huntington High’s quarterback Gavin Lochow and kicker Jonny Aya-Ay.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's department says the victim was 38-year-old Sheena Frye.
Woman dies in crash along Route 10; name released
Ryan Davis and Joseph Runyon were arrested in Logan County after deputies seized more than 51...
Pair arrested on drug charges
Couple faces aggravated murder charges in death of 18-month-old girl
Mother, boyfriend accused of killing 18-month-old girl
Wideman is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on...
Deputies searching for armed man following school lockdown
Masks will no longer be mandatory in Wayne County Schools.
School system drops mandatory masking requirement

Latest News

Be kind to your heart with King's Daughters Medical Center
Be kind to your heart with King’s Daughters Medical Center
Million-dollar giveaway during Super Bowl
Million-dollar giveaway during Super Bowl
Super Bowl party tips
Super Bowl party tips
Mother arrested, charged with medical child abuse of infant son
Casa Grande and Fratelli's Italian Restaurant on Studio 3
Casa Grande and Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant on Studio 3