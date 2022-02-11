Super Bowl LVI | Athens High School prepares for Burrow’s big game

THE PLAINS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Inside Athens High School, it is evident who once walked the halls. Joe Burrow, a 2015 graduate, will lead the Cincinnati Bengals into Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. The excitement surrounding the game has students at his alma mater wearing orange and black on a daily basis.

Tiger stripes and signs bearing Burrow’s name hang from the atrium right inside the front entrance of the school. Wayne Hanzel has been reflecting on old memories inside his classroom. He taught Joe in shop class and collects newspaper clippings of his accomplishments to this day. Before Burrow’s fame, Hanzel asked Joe to autograph a picture and joked that it would one day be worth a lot of money.

Students like Ashleigh James have been creating wooden artwork of Burrow. She is learning the same way Joe did, and it’s inspiring for her.

“I think it just shows me that I can do anything. If I want to, if I set my mind to it, work hard, I can do anything,” James said.

Hanzel hopes to see all of his students share in similar success.

“One of the most rewarding things is seeing those kids that have graduated and you see the success that they have had. That’s probably one of the most important things or rewarding things as a teacher is how the student does after they leave high school,” Hanzel said.

