Super Bowl and Valentine’s weekend weather preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Friday will dawn quiet enough with a frosted chill and temperatures below freezing (20s in rural hollows). While the day will begin with a red sky as high clouds cross the horizon refracting the first rays of sun, the trend will be for a duller sky to take hold as your Friday turns into the afternoon.

Meanwhile coincident to the incoming clouds a stiffening breeze will invade from the friendly southwest direction. This gusty wind will push a new surge of warm air our way as highs make a run at 60 degrees.

Look for those winds to chase a few spokes of rain showers across the region on Friday night.

Saturday will be turning colder so don’t let the forecast high in the 40s fool you. The cloud cover and north breeze will send temperatures down to the point where snow flurries can blossom. While a dusting of snow can occur anytime Saturday through Monday morning, that period will be known more for the frigid air that settles in.

So if Cupid’s arrows are to find their marks on Valentine’s day weekend, they will have to fly through a potpourri of weather conditions.

