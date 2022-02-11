Advertisement

Superintendent denies rumors of litter boxes in restrooms for students who ‘identify as cats’

Carroll School District Superintendent Casey Burlau denied the litter box rumors in a letter to students and parents. (Source: KCCI)
By Todd Magel
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCCI) - A school district in Iowa has been hit with rumors saying that students who “identify as cats” are allowed to use litter boxes in the school restrooms.

Carroll School District Superintendent Casey Burlau said it got so bad that he had to send a letter to students and parents on Monday.

“The rumor is that our schools have litter boxes in the restrooms to accommodate individuals who are self-identifying as animals. This is simply and emphatically not true,” Burlau wrote.

The same story has popped up at a few school districts across the country, starting with Midland Public Schools in Michigan in December after a parent brought up concerns about litter boxes in restrooms at a school board meeting.

Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow also had to address those rumors, saying they were false.

Iowa State Education Association Director Mary Jane Cobb said the litter box rumors are a right-wing attempt to mock LGBTQ+ restroom equality.

“It’s absurd, and it’s mean-spirited, and it is absolutely not the focus we should be having right now,” Cobb said.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's department says the victim was 38-year-old Sheena Frye.
Woman dies in crash along Route 10; name released
Ryan Davis and Joseph Runyon were arrested in Logan County after deputies seized more than 51...
Pair arrested on drug charges
Couple faces aggravated murder charges in death of 18-month-old girl
Mother, boyfriend accused of killing 18-month-old girl
Wideman is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on...
Deputies searching for armed man following school lockdown
Masks will no longer be mandatory in Wayne County Schools.
School system drops mandatory masking requirement

Latest News

A brush fire spread across this hillside along Martha Road in Barboursville, West Virginia.
High winds spark brush fire
W.Va. House advances 10-percent tax cut
W.Va. House advances 10-percent tax cut
W.Va. House advances 10-percent tax cut
W.Va. House advances 10-percent tax cut
South Africa’s rhino population has decreased dramatically in recent years due to poachers.
Rhino poaching rises sharply in South Africa, authorities say
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge in Arbery death federal trial to seat jury Monday