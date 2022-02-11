Sweet 16 schedule announced by KHSAA

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’ll be some time before we know which teams are playing in the Kentucky Sweet 16 tournament but we now know when champions from our region will take the court. The KHSAA announced the brackets for both the girls and boys state tournaments Friday afternoon.

On the girls side, the tournament begins on Wednesday March 9th with the Region 16 team taking on the Region 3 champ at 11 a.m. Also, it’s Region 15 against Region 9 on Thursday March 10th at 1:30 p.m.

Mingua Beef Jerky Girls' Sweet 16® bracket has been released. Action begins Wednesday, March 9 at 11 am with first-round games continuing through Thursday, March 10. Quarterfinals are Friday, March 11 with semifinals and finals set for Saturday, March 12. #KHSAASweet16 pic.twitter.com/oSRSxHzYU7 — KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) February 11, 2022

A week later the boys Sweet 16 tips off with Region 15 playing Region 13 on March 16th at 8:30 p.m. while the champs from Region 16 take on Region 9 on Thursday March 17th also at 8:30 p.m.

UK HealthCare Boys' Sweet 16® bracket has been released. Action begins Wednesday, March 16 at 11 am with first-round games continuing through Thursday, March 17. Quarterfinals are Friday, March 18 with semifinals and finals set for Saturday, March 19. #KHSAASweet16 pic.twitter.com/Mit2Fp6uYL — KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) February 11, 2022

