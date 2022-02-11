Advertisement

Sweet 16 schedule announced by KHSAA

By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’ll be some time before we know which teams are playing in the Kentucky Sweet 16 tournament but we now know when champions from our region will take the court. The KHSAA announced the brackets for both the girls and boys state tournaments Friday afternoon.

On the girls side, the tournament begins on Wednesday March 9th with the Region 16 team taking on the Region 3 champ at 11 a.m. Also, it’s Region 15 against Region 9 on Thursday March 10th at 1:30 p.m.

A week later the boys Sweet 16 tips off with Region 15 playing Region 13 on March 16th at 8:30 p.m. while the champs from Region 16 take on Region 9 on Thursday March 17th also at 8:30 p.m.

