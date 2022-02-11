Advertisement

Testing QB and RB decision making skills

Testing QB and RB decision making skills
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Super Bowl Sunday is on deck! As impressive as it is to witness professional football players performing incredible feats of athleticism, what is just as impressive is their elite ability to quickly process information and make correct decisions all within a mere blink of an eye! Just as they are agile on their feet, they must also be cognitively agile in their mind.

Athlete Sports Performance & Fitness Pro, Coach Chris, joined Sarah and Taylor on Studio 3 to test their own Quarterback and Running Back football decision making skills featuring FRX Flash Reflex Training powered by BlazePod!

Click here for more information about BlazePod.

You can follow along with Chris on his website or Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's department says the victim was 38-year-old Sheena Frye.
Woman dies in crash along Route 10; name released
Ryan Davis and Joseph Runyon were arrested in Logan County after deputies seized more than 51...
Pair arrested on drug charges
Couple faces aggravated murder charges in death of 18-month-old girl
Mother, boyfriend accused of killing 18-month-old girl
Wideman is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on...
Deputies searching for armed man following school lockdown
Masks will no longer be mandatory in Wayne County Schools.
School system drops mandatory masking requirement

Latest News

Be kind to your heart with King's Daughters Medical Center
Be kind to your heart with King’s Daughters Medical Center
Million-dollar giveaway during Super Bowl
Million-dollar giveaway during Super Bowl
Super Bowl party tips
Super Bowl party tips
Mother arrested, charged with medical child abuse of infant son
Casa Grande and Fratelli's Italian Restaurant on Studio 3
Casa Grande and Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant on Studio 3