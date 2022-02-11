Thousands in the region without power

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Thousands of people in our region are without power Friday afternoon.

Parts of West Virginia appear to be the hardest hit, according to Appalachian Power. As of 4:30 p.m., the company reported the following customer outages:

- Cabell – 1,667

- Lincoln – 1,477

- Mason – 576

- Jackson – 1,601

- Wayne – 337

There are scattered outages reported in eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio but not to the same degree as in West Virginia, according to AEP outage maps.

WSAZ meteorologist Andy Chilian reports the wind has gusted to more than 40 mph Friday afternoon. He said the strongest winds will subside by 7 p.m., with a lingering light breeze overnight.

