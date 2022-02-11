Advertisement

U.S. Sen. Capito tests positive for COVID

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito announced Thursday evening that she has tested positive for...
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito announced Thursday evening that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito announced Thursday evening that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Republican senator who represents West Virginia released the following statement:

“As I have routinely tested, today I received a positive COVID-19 test. Thankfully, I am asymptomatic. I have consulted with the Attending Physician and plan to follow the CDC’s recommendations and quarantine for five days.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash along Route 10 in Cabell County Thursday morning.
Woman dies in crash along Route 10; name released
Ryan Davis and Joseph Runyon were arrested in Logan County after deputies seized more than 51...
Pair arrested on drug charges
Wednesday, high school student stage walkout in protest of Christian assembly they say they...
Christian assembly at school prompts student walkout
The Public Service Commission issued a Final Order in its investigation into Suddenlink’s...
W.Va. PSC fines Suddenlink $2.2 million
According to dispatchers, the crash happened near the Nitro exit along I-64 or the 45-mile...
Accident in Kanawha County closes portion of I-64

Latest News

Super Bowl LVI | Athens High School prepares for Burrow's big game
Super Bowl LVI | Athens High School prepares for Burrow's big game
The Grow Your Own teacher preparation program is set to begin in the fall of 2022.
West Virginia Department of Education launches program to address teacher shortage
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
Couple faces aggravated murder charges in death of 18-month-old girl
Couple faces aggravated murder charges in death of 18-month-old girl