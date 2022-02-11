West Virginia Department of Education launches program to address teacher shortage

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As students walk from class to class working toward graduating from high school, some may be thinking about that next step of going to college.

And while a national teacher shortage continues to affect school districts, Dr. Carla Warren with the West Virginia Department of Education says they’re making efforts to help students who are thinking about going into the teaching profession -- to be one step ahead with the pilot of a Grow Your Own (GYO) teacher preparation program.

“This is to give them the opportunity to do some experiential learning and determine if this is really the pathway I [the student] want to take,” Warren said.

This GYO program lets high school students start earning college credits and even get some classroom experience, all before graduating high school.

“If we can get kids to a career quicker in a way that has them fully prepared and ready to go and we’re able to fill unemployment gaps, there’s nothing not to like about the idea. We should constantly be trying to think of ways we can streamline these approaches to have quality employees,” Robert Keaton, career technical education director for Fayette County Schools, said.

High school students will complete four courses, combined with tackling classroom experience, and the goal is for students to enter college with a minimum of 22 credit hours.

“They would complete their first year of college while still in high school then they would complete their second and third year in the university setting and then their fourth year, they would go back into a school as the teacher of record with a high level of support,” Warren said.

Warren says in that fourth year of college-- while a student takes on the role of student teaching where they’ll be considered the teacher of record, or in charge of the classroom with a high level of support, they’ll have the opportunity to make a salary.

“It wouldn’t be 100% of a beginning teacher salary, but it would be a living wage salary that they would be able to earn that fourth year,” Warren said.

Warren says the GYO program is set to begin in the fall of 2022.

At this time it is not clear if this will be a free program for students. Warren says the West Virginia Department of Education is working to get funding opportunities to pay for the program completely, so students don’t have to worry about the cost.

According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Education, the following counties are participating in this program:

Berkeley, Lewis, Putnam, Braxton, Marion, Summers, Cabell, McDowell, Taylor, Calhoun, Mingo, Upshur, Fayette, Monroe, Wayne, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Jefferson, Ohio, Kanawha and Pocahontas.

