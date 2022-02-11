W.Va. House advances 10-percent tax cut

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a proposal to reduce the state’s income tax by 10 percent.

The bill passed 76 -20 on third reading. It now moves to the state Senate for further consideration. If passed, it would take effect with earnings received in 2023.

It would become the first change in the state’s income tax rate since 1987.

That spans almost the entire career of Bob Nistendirk, a member of Woomer, Nistendirk & Associates in Charleston. He has prepared thousands upon thousands of West Virginia tax returns. He reviewed the House proposal and offered perspective for the average household.

“They will see savings of $200 to $300 a year. For some people that’s, there’s a lot you can do with $200 or $300. For others, it would be just maybe $4, $5 a week, which may not seem impactful to most.”

Del. Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, sponsored the proposal and called it a modest, common-sense approach that sets the stage for possibly more tax cuts in years to come.

“Right now, we’re flush with cash” he said. “It’s time to reward hard-working West Virginians who helped us get where we’re at today.”

The proposal would bring West Virginia’s top marginal tax rate to 5.85 percent -- still higher than each of its neighboring states, but within a fraction of Maryland and Virginia.

It would eventually cost West Virginia $265 million in annual lost revenue.

Del. Jim Barach, D-Kanawha, was among the 20 lawmakers voting no Friday. They called it a tax cut for the wealthy and questioned plans to pay for it with surplus funds. Instead, several of them had favored a sales tax cut.

“Giving an income tax break, that takes away a lot of revenue from the state, we’re going to have to make that up somewhere else,” he said. “It also tends to help the people at the higher end of the economic scale who don’t need as much help.”

The legislation, House Bill 4007, is different than last year’s failed attempt to totally eliminate the income tax. It raised taxes in other areas to cover lost revenue.

This year, lawmakers will make up the difference with surplus funds -- one-time, unspent dollars -- not only for next year, but also for those to come.

When asked, Householder, who also serves as chairman of the Finance Committee, said he had no concerns with that approach.

“Next year, we’re projected to have close to a billion dollars in surplus,” he said. “So the West Virginia comeback story is happening. It’s real. And now’s the most perfect opportunity. We’ve done tort reform. We’ve done labor reform. I think the missing trifecta is tax reform.”

The bill also creates something called the SAFER Fund, where lawmakers would put half of any future surplus as a savings account for additional tax cuts.

Currently, that portion of a surplus would go to the state’s Rainy Day Fund, but Householder said lawmakers believe its balance is sufficient to accommodate the switch.

For now, Nistendirk will wait and see hoping those surpluses and future spending stays in balance for the sake of his clients and others who will benefit.

