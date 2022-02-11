W.Va. House advances 10-percent tax cut

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a proposal to reduce the state’s income tax by 10 percent.

The bill passed 76 - 20 on third reading Friday.

It now moves to the state Senate for further consideration.

Some of those opposing the measure called it a tax cut for the wealthy.

Instead, they had favored a sales tax cut.

The proposal would bring West Virginia’s top marginal tax rate to 5.85 percent.

If passed, it would take effect with earnings received in 2023.

The move would eventually cost the state annually approximately $265 million in lost revenue.

The proposal will be paid for with surplus funds, proponents said.

It also creates the SAFER Fund, where lawmakers intend to place any future surplus as a savings account for additional tax cuts.

