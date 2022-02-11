Advertisement

W.Va. House advances 10-percent tax cut

(WHSV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a proposal to reduce the state’s income tax by 10 percent.

The bill passed 76 - 20 on third reading Friday.

It now moves to the state Senate for further consideration.

Some of those opposing the measure called it a tax cut for the wealthy.

Instead, they had favored a sales tax cut.

The proposal would bring West Virginia’s top marginal tax rate to 5.85 percent.

If passed, it would take effect with earnings received in 2023.

The move would eventually cost the state annually approximately $265 million in lost revenue.

The proposal will be paid for with surplus funds, proponents said.

It also creates the SAFER Fund, where lawmakers intend to place any future surplus as a savings account for additional tax cuts.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's department says the victim was 38-year-old Sheena Frye.
Woman dies in crash along Route 10; name released
Ryan Davis and Joseph Runyon were arrested in Logan County after deputies seized more than 51...
Pair arrested on drug charges
Couple faces aggravated murder charges in death of 18-month-old girl
Mother, boyfriend accused of killing 18-month-old girl
Wideman is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on...
Deputies searching for armed man following school lockdown
Masks will no longer be mandatory in Wayne County Schools.
School system drops mandatory masking requirement

Latest News

Be kind to your heart with King's Daughters Medical Center
Be kind to your heart with King’s Daughters Medical Center
Million-dollar giveaway during Super Bowl
Million-dollar giveaway during Super Bowl
Super Bowl party tips
Super Bowl party tips
Mother arrested, charged with medical child abuse of infant son
Casa Grande and Fratelli's Italian Restaurant on Studio 3
Casa Grande and Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant on Studio 3