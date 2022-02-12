Advertisement

Charleston Police investigating fatal crash involving a man

Pedestrian struck
Pedestrian struck
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died after he was hit by a car near the 3500 block of Venable Ave Thursday.

Police said Danny Ray Bonham from Rand, W.Va. died early Sunday morning after he was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The crash happened in the eastbound lane along Venable avenue. Police said they responded to the incident near the intersection of Venable Ave. and 36th Street for a pedestrian crash.

Charleston Police have identified Sandra Cooper of Charleston as the driver of the vehicle that hit Bonham.

The crash is still under investigation by the Charleston Police Dept. Accident Investigation Division.

