Coroner investigates mans death after being pulled from fire

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Coroner’s Office is investigating a mans death after he was rescued from a house fire.

Coroner Mark Hammond says his office was called out to the 3300 block of Morgan Avenue in the Midland Heights area of Ashland around 6:15 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, identified as 43-year-old Joshua Dean Gilliam was pulled from a residential house fire.

The body will be taken to Frankfort for an autopsy to help determine the manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by the Ashland Police Department, Ashland Fire Department and Boyd County Coroner’s Office. They were assisted by Boyd County EMS.

