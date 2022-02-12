Advertisement

Driver smashes into power pole, hundreds without electricity

Hundreds of customers are without electricity after a driver struck a power pole.
Hundreds of customers are without electricity after a driver struck a power pole.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Power companies are on-scene of a vehicle crash near Enslow Presbyterian Church. Officials say it happened around 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

The driver sent the vehicle into an electric pole taking down power lines and closing down the road. The car has since been removed but crews are trying to make repairs.

According to the AEP outage map, about 450 customers are without service. An estimated restoration time is 10 p.m. Saturday night.

