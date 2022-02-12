Driver smashes into power pole, hundreds without electricity

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Power companies are on-scene of a vehicle crash near Enslow Presbyterian Church. Officials say it happened around 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

The driver sent the vehicle into an electric pole taking down power lines and closing down the road. The car has since been removed but crews are trying to make repairs.

According to the AEP outage map, about 450 customers are without service. An estimated restoration time is 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.