Advertisement

Fire rips through family-owned music repair shop

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A family is picking up the pieces after their music repair shop in Tomahawk, Kentucky, went up in flames Thursday evening.

“We never did a whole lot of business here, ya know we never made a whole lot of money. We made a whole lot of people smile though,” Jim Webb said.

For 30 years, James E Webb Music Repair and Sales has been filled with the strums of banjos and other instruments. However, in the blink of an eye, that music has been silenced after flames ripped through much of the inside of this shop.

Firefighters say officers who were on scene believe the cause stems from an electrical issue, and no foul play is suspected.

Jim says throughout all the rubble, they were able to salvage some unforgettable memories including several pictures.

In addition, Jim says since the area where most of the instrument repairs took place stayed pretty clear from the fire -- they were able to salvage multiple instruments, as well.

“We were just grabbing stuff and trying to get it out of here as soon as we could,” Webb said.

Although some keepsakes are back in the Webb family’s hands -- Jim says the damage has really taken a toll on his father, James Webb.

“This is his favorite place in the world, and he doesn’t care if he goes anywhere else. This was kind of his sanctuary downstairs,” Jim said.

Jim says he’s gotten tremendous support from his community. He even says he has plans in the works for people to come down over the weekend and help clean up.

In the meantime, while the Webb family works to clean and rebuild what they can, Jim says a gofundme link has been organized to help with the costs.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's department says the victim was 38-year-old Sheena Frye.
Woman dies in crash along Route 10; name released
Ryan Davis and Joseph Runyon were arrested in Logan County after deputies seized more than 51...
Pair arrested on drug charges
Couple faces aggravated murder charges in death of 18-month-old girl
Mother, boyfriend accused of killing 18-month-old girl
Wideman is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on...
Deputies searching for armed man following school lockdown
Masks will no longer be mandatory in Wayne County Schools.
School system drops mandatory masking requirement

Latest News

Super Bowl LVI | Burrow’s youth football coach reflects on old memories
Super Bowl LVI | Burrow’s youth football coach reflects on old memories
Super Bowl LVI | Burrow’s youth football coach reflects on old memories
Super Bowl LVI | Burrow’s youth football coach reflects on old memories
Family escapes house fire in Huntington
Family escapes house fire in Huntington
A brush fire spread across this hillside along Martha Road in Barboursville, West Virginia.
High winds spark brush fire