First Warning Forecast | Couple chilled days before warmth surges back

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday was “back to reality” as temperatures hovered around 40 degrees for the afternoon, a solid 25 to 30 degrees cooler than what Friday saw. Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day on Monday will be slightly chiller still as afternoon temperatures do not make it out of the 30s. Both days also start out with temperatures well below freezing. However, springlike warmth surges back in no time with the 60s returning by Wednesday. This will be short-lived, however, as a new cold front brings yet another drop in temperatures by Friday, also accompanied by a soaking rain.

Saturday evening stays mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible. Temperatures fall to near 30 degrees by midnight.

Passing flurries and scattered snow showers continue Saturday night into Sunday morning as low temperatures drop to the mid 20s. A dusting/coating is likely in spots that receive enough of a burst of snow. Accumulations can reach up to a couple inches in the mountains. This will create slick conditions on roadways.

After a mostly cloudy start to the day with lingering flurries, Sunday turns mostly sunny and drier for the afternoon but stays quite chilled as high temperatures only reach the mid 30s.

Another opportunity for flurries and scattered snow showers comes Sunday night into Monday morning; a dusting/coating is again likely in any location which receives a burst of snow. Low temperatures drop even colder to the upper teens.

Valentine’s Day on Monday sees partial sunshine return for the afternoon, but high temperatures still struggle to rise any higher than the mid 30s.

Decent sunshine breaks out for Tuesday with afternoon temperatures rebounding to near 50 degrees.

Wednesday turns sharply warmer with high temperatures in the low 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Rain showers are expected on Thursday as afternoon temperatures reach the mid 60s. In fact, because of the unseasonably warm air, a few thunderstorms are not out of the question.

Temperatures tumble again by Friday, dropping to the 40s, with a few lingering rain showers, mainly in the morning. Some snowflakes may mix in.

Saturday returns to sunshine and seasonable warmth, as afternoon temperatures top out in the upper 40s.

