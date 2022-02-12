Advertisement

Kentucky house passes pay raises for state police officers

KY State Capital
KY State Capital(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has passed a bill that raises pay for state police troopers and commercial vehicle enforcement officers.

The proposal would increase the starting pay of troopers from the current $40,888 to $55,888 a year.

It now heads to the Senate.

The legislation passed Friday would provide for a 10% pay increase for those at or above the rank of sergeant, and a $15,000 pay increase for state troopers and commercial vehicle enforcement officers, who are below the rank of sergeant.

KSP ranks 74th among law enforcement agencies in Kentucky for starting pay.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Ashten Teets, 29, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, has been charged with child abuse causing...
Mother arrested, charged with medical child abuse of infant son
Police say they think the fire started on the inside of the door.
Multiple people taken to hospital after fire
A fire that could be seen from miles away, heavily damaged a house in Huntington, W.Va.
Family escapes burning home
A woman says what looked like chunks of flying fire landed in her lawn.
Neighbors help prevent brush fire from spreading to home
Thousands of people in our region are without power Friday afternoon.
Thousands in the region without power

Latest News

The Kanawha County man was reported missing on Friday.
Man reported missing in Kanawha County
Plea hearing scheduled for Navy nuclear engineer in spy case
Plea hearing scheduled for Navy nuclear engineer in spy case
Hundreds of customers are without electricity after a driver struck a power pole.
Driver smashes into power pole, hundreds without electricity
Death investigation underway
Coroner investigates mans death after being pulled from fire
Pedestrian struck
Charleston Police investigating fatal crash involving a man