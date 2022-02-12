Advertisement

Multiple people taken to hospital after fire

Multiple people were taken to the hospital after an early morning fire in Dunbar.
Multiple people were taken to the hospital after an early morning fire in Dunbar.(WXIX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Dunbar, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the Grandview Pointe apartments, dispatchers said. Four people had to be taken to the hospital after getting hurt in the fire.

The Dunbar Fire Department, Dunbar Police Department and South Charleston Fire Department responded to get the flames under control, dispatchers said. Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority took the four patients to get treated for their injuries.

There is no word at this time on how the fire started.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashten Teets, 29, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, has been charged with child abuse causing...
Mother arrested, charged with medical child abuse of infant son
A fire that could be seen from miles away, heavily damaged a house in Huntington, W.Va.
Family escapes burning home
The sheriff's department says the victim was 38-year-old Sheena Frye.
Woman dies in crash along Route 10; name released
Gov. Jim Justice reminds residents of the incentive to receive $1,500 to take a job.
Gov. Justice reminds residents of $1,500 employment incentive
Thousands of people in our region are without power Friday afternoon.
Thousands in the region without power

Latest News

The homeowner is begging for the state to act and help him protect his home and family.
WVDOH responds to request for guardrail
HS hoops wrap
HS hoops wrap
Hometown Hero | Volunteers with the Nitro Wars Museum
Hometown Hero | Volunteers with the Nitro Wars Museum
A woman says what looked like chunks of flying fire landed in her lawn.
Neighbors help prevent brush fire from spreading to home