Multiple people taken to hospital after fire

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital after an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Dunbar, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the Grandview Pointe apartments, dispatchers said. Four people had to be taken to the hospital after getting hurt in the fire.

The Dunbar Fire Department, Dunbar Police Department and South Charleston Fire Department responded to get the flames under control, dispatchers said. Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority took the four patients to get treated for their injuries.

There is no word at this time on how the fire started.

