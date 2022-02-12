Neighbors help prevent brush fire from spreading to home

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family is grateful to still have their home after a brush fire gave them quite a scare Friday afternoon.

Kasturi Bose was taking a walk through her neighborhood when she smelled what she thought was a barbecue.

It turned out the strong winds had brought down a tree onto power lines on the hillside below her home along Martha Road in Barboursville.

“I heard a boom noise,” Kasturi said.

First she saw thick smoke, and then flames were spreading closer to her house.

“I saw big junks of actual fire from the tree bark flying to our front lawn,” Kasturi said. “I was very, very afraid.”

Cabell Midland High School senior Olivia Turnan and her parents live next door.

They ran over and used shovels and rakes to try to prevent the fire from reaching their neighbors’ house.

“Unfortunately the water was out because the power was out,” Turnan said. “There was a patch that spread because of the wind and was pretty close to their cars and house. We were able to kind of pat the flames out with our shovels.”

“They’re awesome,” Kasturi said of her neighbors’ effort.

Kasturi’s husband Sujoy was at work when he got a phone call from his wife about what was happening.

He says he’d been concerned it was a matter of time until something like this happened.

“This was just a ticking time bomb,” he said. “Power lines are running through these trees, and it’s pure physics and basic science that even a little variation in the weather lets the trees touch the power lines.”

Firefighters from the Barboursville, Ona, and Ohio River Road departments arrived and worked to keep the fire contained.

“We’re just glad everybody is OK,” Turnan said.

