New police chief appointed in Coal Grove

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) – The village of Coal Grove has a new police chief.

During a special meeting Friday evening, city officials appointed Bill Murphy to the position, and he was sworn in.

According to village Councilman Andy Holmes, Murphy served the last 14 years as chief of the Proctorville Police Department where he had worked for two decades.

Murphy is a Dawson-Bryant High School graduate and lifelong resident of the Coal Grove community.

Holmes said Murphy “will tackle the job of filling the open positions in our PD immediately, with a goal of making some hires next week.”

Last month, the village police department made headlines when the entire force resigned. For more on that story >>>>

