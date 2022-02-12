Advertisement

New police chief appointed in Coal Grove

Bill Murphy, left, is sworn in Friday night as the new police chief in Coal Grove, Ohio.
Bill Murphy, left, is sworn in Friday night as the new police chief in Coal Grove, Ohio.(Village of Coal Grove)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) – The village of Coal Grove has a new police chief.

During a special meeting Friday evening, city officials appointed Bill Murphy to the position, and he was sworn in.

According to village Councilman Andy Holmes, Murphy served the last 14 years as chief of the Proctorville Police Department where he had worked for two decades.

Murphy is a Dawson-Bryant High School graduate and lifelong resident of the Coal Grove community.

Holmes said Murphy “will tackle the job of filling the open positions in our PD immediately, with a goal of making some hires next week.”

Last month, the village police department made headlines when the entire force resigned. For more on that story >>>>

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's department says the victim was 38-year-old Sheena Frye.
Woman dies in crash along Route 10; name released
Ryan Davis and Joseph Runyon were arrested in Logan County after deputies seized more than 51...
Pair arrested on drug charges
Couple faces aggravated murder charges in death of 18-month-old girl
Mother, boyfriend accused of killing 18-month-old girl
Wideman is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on...
Deputies searching for armed man following school lockdown
Ashten Teets, 29, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, has been charged with child abuse causing...
Mother arrested, charged with medical child abuse of infant son

Latest News

Super Bowl weekend forecast
First Warning Forecast
A woman says what looked like chunks of flying fire landed in her lawn.
Neighbors help prevent brush fire from spreading to home
Part of Interstate 64 will be reduced to one lane throughout the weekend as crews make bridge...
Repairs to close one lane of I-64 in Huntington
Firefighters say officers who were on scene believe the cause stems from an electrical issue,...
Fire rips through family-owned music repair shop