Advertisement

Plea hearing scheduled for Navy nuclear engineer in spy case

Plea hearing scheduled for Navy nuclear engineer in spy case
Plea hearing scheduled for Navy nuclear engineer in spy case(Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A plea hearing has been scheduled for a Navy nuclear engineer accused of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country.

Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana Toebbe, of Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested last October in West Virginia, and had pleaded not guilty to espionage-related charges that carry life in prison.

Court records show that a plea hearing is scheduled for Jonathan Toebbe for Monday afternoon in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Court records did not include further details about the hearing and there is no indication that a hearing has been scheduled for Diana Toebbe.

Prosecutors have alleged that Jonathan Toebbe tried to pass secrets about sophisticated and expensive Virginia-class submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent. The government said Diana Toebbe served as a lookout for her husband at several “dead drop” locations at which sensitive information was left behind.

The country to which Toebbe was allegedly looking to sell the information has not been identified in court documents.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashten Teets, 29, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, has been charged with child abuse causing...
Mother arrested, charged with medical child abuse of infant son
Police say they think the fire started on the inside of the door.
Multiple people taken to hospital after fire
A fire that could be seen from miles away, heavily damaged a house in Huntington, W.Va.
Family escapes burning home
A woman says what looked like chunks of flying fire landed in her lawn.
Neighbors help prevent brush fire from spreading to home
Thousands of people in our region are without power Friday afternoon.
Thousands in the region without power

Latest News

Hundreds of customers are without electricity after a driver struck a power pole.
Driver smashes into power pole, hundreds without electricity
Death investigation underway
Coroner investigates mans death after being pulled from fire
WV LOTTERY DRAWING
Pedestrian struck
Charleston Police investigating fatal crash involving a man