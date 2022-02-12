Advertisement

Prestonsburg High School honors student, will be closed Monday

(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg High School Superintendent, Anna Shepherd, announced on Friday that the school will be closed Monday, February 14 to honor a student who died.

Blade Spencer Caudill, a member of the 2022 senior class, recently died after a fight with cancer.

Funeral services will be held on the 14th, at the Nelson Frazier Funeral Home in Martin.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashten Teets, 29, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, has been charged with child abuse causing...
Mother arrested, charged with medical child abuse of infant son
A fire that could be seen from miles away, heavily damaged a house in Huntington, W.Va.
Family escapes burning home
The sheriff's department says the victim was 38-year-old Sheena Frye.
Woman dies in crash along Route 10; name released
Thousands of people in our region are without power Friday afternoon.
Thousands in the region without power
Gov. Jim Justice reminds residents of the incentive to receive $1,500 to take a job.
Gov. Justice reminds residents of $1,500 employment incentive

Latest News

Pedestrian struck
Charleston Police investigating fatal crash involving a man
The homeowner is begging for the state to act and help him protect his home and family.
WVDOH responds to request for guardrail
Multiple people were taken to the hospital after an early morning fire in Dunbar.
Multiple people taken to hospital after fire
HS hoops wrap
HS hoops wrap
Hometown Hero | Volunteers with the Nitro Wars Museum
Hometown Hero | Volunteers with the Nitro Wars Museum