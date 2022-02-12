Prestonsburg High School honors student, will be closed Monday
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg High School Superintendent, Anna Shepherd, announced on Friday that the school will be closed Monday, February 14 to honor a student who died.
Blade Spencer Caudill, a member of the 2022 senior class, recently died after a fight with cancer.
Funeral services will be held on the 14th, at the Nelson Frazier Funeral Home in Martin.
