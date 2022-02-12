Advertisement

Repairs to close one lane of I-64 in Huntington

Part of Interstate 64 will be reduced to one lane throughout the weekend as crews make bridge...
Part of Interstate 64 will be reduced to one lane throughout the weekend as crews make bridge deck repairs due to potholes.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Part of Interstate 64 in Huntington will be reduced to one lane throughout the weekend as crews make bridge deck repairs due to potholes.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the work will take place from Friday evening through Sunday night on the eastbound slow lane of the Gimlet Hollow overpass bridge. It is located just west of the West Huntington exit near mile-marker 6.

The lane is expected to reopen before the Monday, Feb. 14 morning commute.

State DOH officials say the potholes have developed after a series of freeze-thaw cycles.

