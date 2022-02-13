Herd sweeps UTEP

EL PASO, Texas -- — Goran Miladinovic had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Marshall players in double figures as the Thundering Herd snapped their seven-game road losing streak, getting past UTEP 88-79 on Sunday.

Mikel Beyers and Andrew Taylor added 13 points apiece for the Thundering Herd. Obinna Anochili-Killen and Marko Sarenac chipped in 12 points each. Taylor also had six assists.

Souley Boum tied a season high with 32 points for the Miners (14-10, 7-5 Conference USA). Jamal Bieniemy added 23 points. Jamari Sibley had 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile at the Henderson Center, the Marshall’s women’s basketball team got 16 points apiece from Savannah Wheeler and Aaliyah Dunham, while its defense shut down UTEP’s long-range attack as the Thundering Herd defeated the Miners 60-48 Sunday at the Cam Henderson Center.

Marshall improved to 12-10 overall and 7-6 in Conference USA. UTEP fell to 13-10 and 5-8 in the league. Saturday’s win was also Marshall’s seventh consecutive win over the Miners inside the Cam Henderson Center.

The Thundering Herd limited the Miners to just a 2-for-14 effort (14.3) percent from 3-point range with the first make coming in the final minute of the third quarter.

Lorelei Roper had a game-high 12 rebounds, while Dunham added four assists and Wheeler recorded three steals.

Dunham turned in her second impressive perimeter performance in as many games. She followed Thursday’s 4-for-8 outing at FIU with a 4-for-6 clip Sunday afternoon.

Avery Crouse never came off the floor for the visitors and finished with 12 points on 6-for-9 shooting. She and Elina Arike finished with six rebounds apiece and Mahri Petree added three steals.

Wheeler and UTEP’s Katia Gallegos, both preseason all-Conference USA selections, were charged with seven turnovers apiece. But while Wheeler was able to find the range offensively, the Herd did not allow Gallegos to do so. The El Paso, Texas native struggled to a 2-for-9 shooting day, despite managing a team-high four assists.

Marshall led for nearly the entire first quarter before UTEP’s Brenda Fontana made a putback with 10 seconds left to give the visitors their first lead.

The game was tied at 15 with three minutes left in the second period, but Marshall exploded for an 11-2 run, which included baskets from four different players and was punctuated by a Dunham triple to end the half.

UTEP cut the MU lead to five (42-37) on an Arike free throw 38 seconds into the fourth quarter. However, the Thundering Herd pulled away again, this time using a 9-2 spurt that included 3-pointers by Dunham and Alexis Johnson. That gave the home team a 12-point advantage (51-39) with 6:26 left and the lead never dropped into single-digits the rest of the way.

“That was a win we needed,” said Marshall head coach Tony Kemper. “I thought our energy level built throughout the day. I thought Aaliyah Dunham was pretty special. She handled their pressure and hit a bunch of big shots to help us separate. Lorelei (Roper) was really good late. (UTEP) tried to go inside and I thought she did a good job down there, without fouling. I thought she also made it tough on them in terms of rebounding.

