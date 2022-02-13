Advertisement

Man reported missing in Kanawha County

The Kanawha County man was reported missing on Friday.
The Kanawha County man was reported missing on Friday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sherriff’s Office is asking for the publics help in locating a missing man.

Charles Storey, 55 years old, was last seen at Meg Drive in Sissonville on February 11, 2022.

The family reports he has medical issues and hasn’t been taking his medication.

He was wearing a brown jacket, blue and tan scarf, khaki pants, tan shoes and a black backpack.

Contact KCSO at 304-357-0169 with any information.

Tips can be provided on social media platforms or www.kanawhasheriff.us

